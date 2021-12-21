Nuance Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,078 call options.

NUAN stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -610.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

