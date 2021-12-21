Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,105 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

MDRX stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

