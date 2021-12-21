Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the period. B&G Foods accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

