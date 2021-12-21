Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 20,214 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group accounts for about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Encore Capital Group worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

