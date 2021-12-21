Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stake Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the period. Ultra Clean makes up about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

UCTT stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

