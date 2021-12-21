Clear Investment Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,637 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

