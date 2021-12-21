iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

