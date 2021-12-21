iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.