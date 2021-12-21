Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Invests $98,000 in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

EWL opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

