Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,877 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period.

IGV stock opened at $384.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.63 and its 200-day moving average is $409.04. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

