Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,298,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,000. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.15 and a 200-day moving average of $419.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

