Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

