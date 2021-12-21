Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.