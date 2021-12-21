Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 122.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 61.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIXU stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.