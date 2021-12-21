B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 6,654 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $161.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

