CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

