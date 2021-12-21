Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Target Price at €83.35

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.35 ($93.65).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €108.40 ($121.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and a PE ratio of 98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €102.41 and its 200 day moving average is €84.68. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($130.51).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

