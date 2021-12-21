Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives $51.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DWHHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

