Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $162,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,892,121 shares of company stock valued at $77,022,497 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

