Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

RAIN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.