Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of -28.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The firm has a market cap of $714.54 million, a P/E ratio of 247.27 and a beta of 0.82. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.