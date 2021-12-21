Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives $68.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTRAF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $51.74 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.