Patientory Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $795,406.32 and $124.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

