Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

