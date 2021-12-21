DAGCO Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.21 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

