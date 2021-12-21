Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $3,387,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $219,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

