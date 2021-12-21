BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

