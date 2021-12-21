BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 253 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

