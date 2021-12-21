Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 4.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Twilio worth $55,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,958 shares of company stock worth $25,758,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $268.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.76. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

