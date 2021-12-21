400,000 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,980,000. Toast accounts for about 1.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TOST opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Toast Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
