400,000 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,980,000. Toast accounts for about 1.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

NYSE:TOST opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

