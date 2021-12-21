WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kroger stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

