Lipe & Dalton Buys 2,215 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

