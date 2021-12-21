Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 2,819 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

C opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

