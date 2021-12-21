Lipe & Dalton Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $646.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

