Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $192.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

