Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYSRF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

