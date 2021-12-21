Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $567.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

