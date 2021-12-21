Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Grows By 17.9%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

