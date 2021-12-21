Analysts Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $276,274.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,465. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $633.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

