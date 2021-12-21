First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

