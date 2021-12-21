LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $203,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

