SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

