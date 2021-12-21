Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after buying an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.