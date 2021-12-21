Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 10,235 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.