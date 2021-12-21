Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

