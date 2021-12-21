Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 456,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 381,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

