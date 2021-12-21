Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,019,183 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $384,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.35 and its 200 day moving average is $266.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

