DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.60 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.96 or 0.00034756 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $360,749.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00051242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.88 or 0.08199913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,885.19 or 1.00191452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

