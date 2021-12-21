Avion Wealth Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 800.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.87. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

