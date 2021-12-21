Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

